Thomas W. Sweet Sells 283,388 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.