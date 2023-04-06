Thomas W. Sweet Sells 283,388 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
