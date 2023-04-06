Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.04.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

