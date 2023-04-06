Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

