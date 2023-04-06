Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

