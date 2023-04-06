Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Times China Price Performance

Shares of Times China stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Times China has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Times China Company Profile

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

