Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,348 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

