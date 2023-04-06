Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 211 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.27.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

