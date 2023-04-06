Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,621 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.