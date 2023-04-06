Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

