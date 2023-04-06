Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

