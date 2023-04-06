Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

