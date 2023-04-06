Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

