Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $373.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.91. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

