Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,659 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

