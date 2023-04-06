Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 216 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AON opened at $321.56 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

