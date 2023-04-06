Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $103,817,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,427. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

