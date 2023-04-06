Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 313 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

