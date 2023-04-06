Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,900 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

ELAN stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

