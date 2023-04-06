Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,541 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 129,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

