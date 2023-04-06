Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 455 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

