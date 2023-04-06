Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 817 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

