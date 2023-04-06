Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,313. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 1.7 %

SQ opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $133.95.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

