Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

