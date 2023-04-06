Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Balchem by 3,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

