Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.