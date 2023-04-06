Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
