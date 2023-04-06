Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $194.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,648.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

