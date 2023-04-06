Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

