Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 83 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,329.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,006.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.