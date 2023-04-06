Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 936 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.