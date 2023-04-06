TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $722.62 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $731.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

