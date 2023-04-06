UBS Group Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $105.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $116.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

