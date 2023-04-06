UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Buys 7,107 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider David Shillson acquired 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,168.03 ($11,386.03).

UIL Price Performance

UTL opened at GBX 125.07 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.70. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -94.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. UIL’s payout ratio is currently -588.24%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.