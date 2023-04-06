Unique Wealth LLC Makes New $46.28 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,275,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

