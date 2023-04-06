United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.53 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 102.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

