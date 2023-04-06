United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) PT Raised to $26.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $679.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in United Fire Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Fire Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

