Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.5 %

VALE opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.