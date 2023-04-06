Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 733.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $245.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $309.20.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

