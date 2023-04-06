Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

