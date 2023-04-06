Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

