Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

