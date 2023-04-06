Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Verano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.79. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
