VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total transaction of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $224.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

