Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,123 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $570,939.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $570,939.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,830,309 shares of company stock valued at $32,493,294. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.11, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.