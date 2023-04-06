VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

