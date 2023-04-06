Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 3,601 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.