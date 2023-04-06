Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Visa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 190,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

