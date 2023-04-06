Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DSI stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

