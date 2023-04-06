Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

