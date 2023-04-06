Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.99 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

